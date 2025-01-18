Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 352,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,481 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 32.7% of Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $69,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bank of New Hampshire grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 244.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $1.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $199.15. 1,079,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,164,823. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $169.06 and a 1-year high of $205.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $199.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.10. The firm has a market cap of $86.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

