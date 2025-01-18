Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 988,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,720 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of HB Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. HB Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $56,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 25,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 31.2% in the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 853,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,071,000 after purchasing an additional 203,237 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Research & Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 21,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,636,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,145,938. The stock has a market cap of $38.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.98. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $54.13 and a 12 month high of $63.81.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

