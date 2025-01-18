Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stake Lifted by Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,928 shares during the quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota now owns 28,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 268.0% during the fourth quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. First County Bank CT grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 13,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tenon Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Tenon Financial LLC now owns 231,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,239,000 after buying an additional 5,154 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $48.57 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $46.33 and a 12-month high of $53.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.05 and its 200-day moving average is $50.31.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

