Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

VGT opened at $627.47 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $478.25 and a 52 week high of $648.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $627.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $594.52. The company has a market cap of $79.01 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

