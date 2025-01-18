Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Bought by LongView Wealth Management

LongView Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the quarter. LongView Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,038,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,153,000 after acquiring an additional 770,007 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,868,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,153,000 after buying an additional 139,780 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 31.8% during the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,707,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,535,000 after acquiring an additional 894,519 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 38.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,087,000 after acquiring an additional 844,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 59.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,610,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,203,000 after acquiring an additional 597,770 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $74.70 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.95 and a fifty-two week high of $78.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.36.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

