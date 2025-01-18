Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Shares Purchased by TrueWealth Advisors LLC

TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLV. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 21.9% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 54,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 9,865 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 61,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BLV opened at $68.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.00. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $66.64 and a 1-year high of $76.87.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

