Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Sold by CGN Advisors LLC

CGN Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 142,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,894,000 after buying an additional 29,541 shares in the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $316,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 99.8% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 14,386 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VTIP opened at $48.70 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a one year low of $47.37 and a one year high of $49.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.75.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.529 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.