Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Position Increased by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 923,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,961 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for 1.0% of Merit Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Merit Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $53,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 166.8% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. S.A. Mason LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter worth $48,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGSH opened at $58.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.22 and a 200-day moving average of $58.44. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.46 and a 1 year high of $59.13.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.2006 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.