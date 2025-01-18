Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Sold by DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc

DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc trimmed its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,814 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises about 1.8% of DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $599,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,147,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,568,000 after buying an additional 141,400 shares during the period. Arista Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 176.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 493,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,632,000 after buying an additional 315,022 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 119.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 417,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,236,000 after acquiring an additional 227,854 shares during the period. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VGSH opened at $58.26 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.46 and a twelve month high of $59.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.44.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.2006 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

