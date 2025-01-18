Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,177,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 52,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.5% during the 2nd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 3,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $248.52 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.33 and a fifty-two week high of $263.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $249.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.16. The company has a market capitalization of $61.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.