Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by CGN Advisors LLC

CGN Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alhambra Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 40,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,061,000 after purchasing an additional 9,710 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 25 LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. 25 LLC now owns 180,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBR stock opened at $204.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.95. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $171.81 and a 12-month high of $219.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

