Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Stock Position Increased by Stonekeep Investments LLC

Stonekeep Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Stonekeep Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Stonekeep Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $4,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 19.4% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $319,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 21,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,675,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,244,000 after acquiring an additional 746,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 16.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 278,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,039,000 after acquiring an additional 38,436 shares during the period.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
NASDAQ BND opened at $71.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.38. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $70.37 and a 52-week high of $75.67.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF
The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
