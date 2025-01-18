Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Stock Position Increased by Stonekeep Investments LLC

Stonekeep Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Stonekeep Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Stonekeep Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $4,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 19.4% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $319,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 21,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,675,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,244,000 after acquiring an additional 746,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 16.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 278,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,039,000 after acquiring an additional 38,436 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ BND opened at $71.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.38. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $70.37 and a 52-week high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.2334 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.