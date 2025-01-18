Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 1.9% of Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Gill Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 68,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,592,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares during the period. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 71,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,045,000 after buying an additional 3,636 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 10,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 34,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,803,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $174.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,807,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,502,490. The company’s fifty day moving average is $174.57 and its 200 day moving average is $171.36. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.67 and a fifty-two week high of $182.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

