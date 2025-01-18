Verity & Verity LLC Boosts Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Verity & Verity LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 836.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PH. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 238.5% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 44 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 83.3% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.16, for a total transaction of $1,703,818.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,831,839.40. This trade represents a 30.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph R. Leonti sold 5,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.04, for a total transaction of $3,708,622.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,686,464. The trade was a 27.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,077 shares of company stock worth $12,303,829. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of PH stock opened at $670.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $86.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.45. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $458.09 and a 12-month high of $712.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $671.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $617.36.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $6.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.14 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PH has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $691.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $770.00 to $710.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $842.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $786.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $722.94.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

