Verity & Verity LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Verity & Verity LLC cut its stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 476,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 39,999 shares during the period. OGE Energy makes up approximately 1.8% of Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Verity & Verity LLC owned about 0.24% of OGE Energy worth $19,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in OGE Energy during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays lifted their price objective on OGE Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

OGE Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:OGE opened at $42.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.77. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $32.06 and a 1 year high of $44.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.86.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.03). OGE Energy had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $965.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

OGE Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be paid a $0.4213 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.05%.

Insider Activity at OGE Energy

In other OGE Energy news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 5,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total value of $214,542.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,127.12. This represents a 19.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About OGE Energy

(Free Report)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.