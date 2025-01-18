Verity & Verity LLC Increases Stock Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Verity & Verity LLC grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 499,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,879 shares during the quarter. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $14,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VICI. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 4th quarter worth $693,000. Walker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 8,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 455,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,282,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,141,000. Finally, Steph & Co. raised its stake in VICI Properties by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 20,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VICI shares. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on VICI Properties from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

VICI Properties Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $29.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.39. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.08 and a 1 year high of $34.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.94.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.4325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 64.07%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

