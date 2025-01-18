Verity & Verity LLC Takes Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Verity & Verity LLC purchased a new stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,881 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 433,825 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $20,381,000 after acquiring an additional 30,121 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry in the third quarter valued at $5,446,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its stake in Tapestry by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 425,105 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $19,971,000 after buying an additional 8,833 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,699,067 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $79,822,000 after buying an additional 219,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the third quarter valued at about $559,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $71.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. Tapestry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.23 and a twelve month high of $72.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.86 and a 200-day moving average of $49.86.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.46%.

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 8,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.96, for a total value of $514,221.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,773.88. This trade represents a 20.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TPR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Tapestry from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Tapestry from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.76.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

