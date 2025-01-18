Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$13.87 and traded as high as C$15.00. Vermilion Energy shares last traded at C$14.76, with a volume of 508,688 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on VET. TD Securities cut their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Vermilion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$20.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. ATB Capital decreased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$18.45.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.63, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.87 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.86. The stock has a market cap of C$2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.60.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C($0.12). Vermilion Energy had a negative return on equity of 24.83% and a negative net margin of 45.56%. The firm had revenue of C$490.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$497.45 million. Equities analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 1.3956262 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is currently -9.39%.

In related news, Director Myron Maurice Stadnyk bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$12.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$64,600.00. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vermilion Energy Inc is an international oil and gas producing company. It engages in full-cycle exploration and production programs that focus on the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of producing properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The majority of Vermilion’s revenue has derived from the production and sale of petroleum and natural gas.

