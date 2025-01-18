Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.33.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Viasat from $31.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Viasat from $24.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Viasat from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

In other Viasat news, EVP Mark J. Miller sold 3,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total transaction of $32,824.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 350,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,226,732.71. This trade represents a 1.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Viasat by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 47,484 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 13,302 shares during the period. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viasat in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viasat by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 26,324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,922 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Viasat by 115.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 282,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 151,590 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viasat by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 400,320 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after acquiring an additional 24,889 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VSAT opened at $8.89 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.34. Viasat has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $26.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Viasat had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 7.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($6.16) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Viasat will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

