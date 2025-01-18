Wallington Asset Management LLC Sells 5,119 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Wallington Asset Management LLC cut its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 920,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,119 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 6.4% of Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $44,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 145,118,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,663,721,000 after acquiring an additional 5,341,481 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 50,962,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,573,000 after buying an additional 2,402,484 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 46,095,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436,012 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,283,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,781,000 after acquiring an additional 954,457 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,431,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,351 shares during the period.

VEA stock opened at $48.57 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $46.33 and a 52-week high of $53.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

