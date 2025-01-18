Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,057 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up approximately 1.0% of Occidental Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 77.3% during the third quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 399 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in Walmart during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Hara Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total value of $2,411,175.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,843,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,238,881.91. This trade represents a 0.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.07, for a total transaction of $166,658.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 460,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,956,404.35. This trade represents a 0.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 140,177 shares of company stock valued at $12,478,149. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Walmart to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.49.

NYSE WMT opened at $92.02 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.44 and a 12 month high of $96.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $739.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.76, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Walmart had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The firm had revenue of $169.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

