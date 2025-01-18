Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.45 and traded as low as $12.75. Waterstone Financial shares last traded at $12.99, with a volume of 47,899 shares.

Waterstone Financial Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a market cap of $255.68 million, a P/E ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Waterstone Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.19%.

Insider Transactions at Waterstone Financial

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waterstone Financial

In other news, Director Stephen J. Schmidt sold 2,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $42,454.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,232.40. This represents a 3.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold 17,544 shares of company stock worth $274,113 over the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Waterstone Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Waterstone Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 242.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,824 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 14,737 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Waterstone Financial by 33.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,082 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 7,310 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 79.9% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 31,108 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 13,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.71% of the company’s stock.

Waterstone Financial Company Profile

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposits, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, insurance products, and trust and investment management accounts.

