Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Alpha Architect Tail Risk ETF (BATS:CAOS)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alpha Architect Tail Risk ETF (BATS:CAOS – Free Report) by 77.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,740 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned about 2.25% of Alpha Architect Tail Risk ETF worth $4,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Architect Tail Risk ETF in the third quarter worth $373,000. Ferguson Shapiro LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Architect Tail Risk ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,379,000. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Alpha Architect Tail Risk ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 41,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,572,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Valley Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Alpha Architect Tail Risk ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,534,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect Tail Risk ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. now owns 118,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CAOS stock opened at $87.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.33 and a 200 day moving average of $86.56.

The Alpha Architect Tail Risk ETF (CAOS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund combines an options overlay strategy and protective options on the S&P 500 index with managing the funds fixed income collateral. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation.

