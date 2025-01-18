Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,310 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $4,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 370,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,169,000 after purchasing an additional 33,682 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 9,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Omega Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 131,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,456,000 after acquiring an additional 16,038 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $48.90 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.19 and a 1 year high of $50.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.74.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $1.0139 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.