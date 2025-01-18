Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $2.62 Million Position in Simplify Opportunistic Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CRDT)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Simplify Opportunistic Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CRDT – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,912 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned approximately 3.50% of Simplify Opportunistic Income ETF worth $2,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Opportunistic Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,573,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Simplify Opportunistic Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $939,000. Finally, Napa Wealth Management bought a new stake in Simplify Opportunistic Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $407,000.

Simplify Opportunistic Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CRDT opened at $25.39 on Friday. Simplify Opportunistic Income ETF has a 52-week low of $24.57 and a 52-week high of $25.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.17.

Simplify Opportunistic Income ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Opportunistic Income ETF (CRDT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds various fixed income securities from developed markets. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitation CRDT was launched on Jun 26, 2023 and is managed by Simplify.

