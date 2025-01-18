Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $3.07 Million Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX – Free Report) by 197.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,190 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned about 0.78% of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF worth $3,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth $1,891,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,672,000. Synergy Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $291,000. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $939,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GPIX opened at $50.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $400.08 million, a P/E ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.74. Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $43.79 and a 52 week high of $50.82.

Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3496 per share. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.39%.

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (GPIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF, primarily investing in stocks of companies in the S&P 500. Combining equity investments with a call strategy, the fund seeks to generate stable income while offering potential for capital growth GPIX was launched on Oct 24, 2023 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.