Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $3.07 Million Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX – Free Report) by 197.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,190 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned about 0.78% of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF worth $3,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth $1,891,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,672,000. Synergy Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $291,000. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $939,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter.
Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:GPIX opened at $50.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $400.08 million, a P/E ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.74. Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $43.79 and a 52 week high of $50.82.
Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend
Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF Profile
The Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (GPIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF, primarily investing in stocks of companies in the S&P 500. Combining equity investments with a call strategy, the fund seeks to generate stable income while offering potential for capital growth GPIX was launched on Oct 24, 2023 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.
