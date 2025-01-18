Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned 0.11% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $2,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDYV. Total Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 97,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,843,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 30,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,171 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 104.3% during the 4th quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

MDYV stock opened at $83.03 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $69.93 and a twelve month high of $87.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.48.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

