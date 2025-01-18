Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases 2,430 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 1.4% of Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $48,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 46,491.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 32,586,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,904,322,000 after buying an additional 32,516,210 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 6,215.5% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 908,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,513,000 after buying an additional 894,532 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,261,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,080,052,000 after acquiring an additional 488,815 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,966,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,379,676,000 after acquiring an additional 338,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 15,676.3% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 202,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,720,000 after acquiring an additional 201,597 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $521.74 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $409.16 and a twelve month high of $539.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $515.79 and its 200 day moving average is $491.80.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.