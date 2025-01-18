Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases 8,067 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,067 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KEY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,606,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,409,000 after acquiring an additional 993,942 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 12,430,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339,454 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,508,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,299,000 after purchasing an additional 300,339 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,114,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,170,000 after purchasing an additional 222,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 108.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,852,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,025,000 after buying an additional 3,042,060 shares during the period. 79.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp Price Performance

KEY opened at $18.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,832.30, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $12.94 and a 12-month high of $20.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.97.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. KeyCorp had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 8,200.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wedbush boosted their target price on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.44.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KEY

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 15,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $294,065.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,595,461.38. The trade was a 6.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $154,260.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,988.96. The trade was a 19.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About KeyCorp

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.