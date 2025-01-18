Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 35.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,885 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $3,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 16.5% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 54,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 7,719 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 7,265 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 423,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,432,000 after buying an additional 11,859 shares during the period. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after buying an additional 20,618 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $45.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

