Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Buys 93,277 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 699,668 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,277 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.95% of KB Home worth $45,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of KB Home by 6.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in KB Home by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,753 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 4,357 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,128 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 236.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 56,920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 40,018 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 13,761 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KBH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of KB Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on KB Home from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on KB Home from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on KB Home from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of KB Home from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KB Home currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.79.

Shares of NYSE KBH opened at $67.99 on Friday. KB Home has a 1-year low of $58.05 and a 1-year high of $89.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.86. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.86.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 13th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 15.69%. KB Home’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KB Home will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

