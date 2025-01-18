Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Lowers Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 625,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,708 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.23% of Fidelity National Financial worth $35,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter valued at $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 280.6% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 141.1% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FNF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.40.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $58.12 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.85 and a 1-year high of $64.83. The company has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.00 and a 200-day moving average of $58.02.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.72%. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Financial

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 2,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total value of $117,842.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,303.38. The trade was a 6.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $153,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,872.60. This trade represents a 14.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Featured Stories

