WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBCP) Trading 0% Higher – Still a Buy?

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBCP – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.30 and last traded at $25.29. Approximately 8,659 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 11,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.28.

WesBanco Stock Up 0.0 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.08.

WesBanco Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 1st will be paid a $0.4219 dividend. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WesBanco

WesBanco Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WesBanco stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WesBanco, Inc. ( NASDAQ:WSBCP Free Report ) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,906 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

