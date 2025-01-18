WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBCP) Trading 0% Higher – Still a Buy?

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBCP – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.30 and last traded at $25.29. Approximately 8,659 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 11,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.28.
WesBanco Stock Up 0.0 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.08.
WesBanco Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 1st will be paid a $0.4219 dividend. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On WesBanco
WesBanco Company Profile
WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than WesBanco
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- AI Demand Sparks Opportunities for These 3 Nuclear Energy Leaders
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- TSMC: Long-Term Outlook Still Strong as Geopolitical Risk Rises
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Uber’s NVIDIA Deal and Buybacks Signal Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.