Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Announces Earnings Results

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19, RTT News reports. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 45.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share.

Westamerica Bancorporation Stock Performance

Shares of WABC stock opened at $52.41 on Friday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $43.82 and a 12 month high of $59.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Get Westamerica Bancorporation alerts:

Westamerica Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. Westamerica Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 32.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th.

Get Our Latest Report on Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.