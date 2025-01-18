Westend Capital Management LLC Has $13.44 Million Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Westend Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 261,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. Cameco makes up 4.0% of Westend Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Westend Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Cameco worth $13,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Cameco by 2.1% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC increased its stake in Cameco by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC raised its stake in Cameco by 1.7% in the third quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC now owns 13,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in Cameco by 71.5% in the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. 70.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cameco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cameco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.56.

Cameco Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $51.62 on Friday. Cameco Co. has a 1 year low of $35.43 and a 1 year high of $62.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a PE ratio of 271.69 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.25.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.40). Cameco had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $721.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Cameco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were issued a $0.118 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This is an increase from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.16%.

About Cameco

(Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.