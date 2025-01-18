Westend Capital Management LLC Sells 885 Shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

Westend Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,789 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tutor Perini were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Tutor Perini by 298.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,875 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 52,319 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Tutor Perini by 18.2% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 216,915 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,891,000 after acquiring an additional 33,440 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Tutor Perini by 611.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 536,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,568,000 after acquiring an additional 460,945 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini in the second quarter worth about $746,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 13.9% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 268,521 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,293,000 after purchasing an additional 32,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

TPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Tutor Perini from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Tutor Perini in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Tutor Perini from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of Tutor Perini stock opened at $25.44 on Friday. Tutor Perini Co. has a 52-week low of $7.83 and a 52-week high of $34.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.14 and a 200-day moving average of $24.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 1.54.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported ($1.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a negative return on equity of 9.56%. Tutor Perini’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.71) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tutor Perini Co. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total value of $1,539,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,362,267 shares in the company, valued at $72,710,578.26. The trade was a 2.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond R. Oneglia sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total value of $2,873,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,492,000. The trade was a 20.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,686,000. Corporate insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

