Whitener Capital Management Inc. Acquires 469 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 163.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,833,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,835,235,000 after purchasing an additional 24,084,154 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 11.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,951,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,310,653,000 after buying an additional 1,811,616 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,761,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $783,181,000 after acquiring an additional 932,665 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 14.6% in the third quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 8,596,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $627,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,090 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 13,532.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 4,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,040,000 after buying an additional 3,970,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NDAQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. William Blair began coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nasdaq from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.73.

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total value of $1,027,515.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,830 shares in the company, valued at $10,757,955.60. This trade represents a 8.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pc Nelson Griggs sold 6,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total value of $454,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 215,563 shares in the company, valued at $16,320,274.73. The trade was a 2.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,459 shares of company stock worth $3,811,808. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Nasdaq stock opened at $78.83 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.90 and a 12-month high of $83.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.98.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.49%.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

