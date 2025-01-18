Whitener Capital Management Inc. Has $446,000 Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 6.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 4.8% in the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 18.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LHX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Bank of America raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 2,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.93, for a total transaction of $740,814.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,563,596.20. This represents a 22.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,889 shares of company stock valued at $1,800,572. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LHX opened at $218.22 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.18 and a 12-month high of $265.74. The firm has a market cap of $41.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.07. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.07 EPS for the current year.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

