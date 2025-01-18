Whitener Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,134 shares during the quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TCW Strategic Income Fund were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,356,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 413.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 237,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 191,558 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 56,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 15,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

Get TCW Strategic Income Fund alerts:

Insider Transactions at TCW Strategic Income Fund

In other TCW Strategic Income Fund news, Director Andrew Tarica sold 10,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $54,858.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,599 shares of company stock worth $124,501. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Stock Performance

TCW Strategic Income Fund Announces Dividend

TSI stock opened at $4.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.99. TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $5.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Company Profile

(Free Report)

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TCW Strategic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCW Strategic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.