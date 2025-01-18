Winch Advisory Services LLC Raises Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.5% of Winch Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth $27,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at $32,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $838,763.82. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at $12,092,622.80. This represents a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $259.46 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $165.24 and a 1 year high of $260.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.93. The company has a market capitalization of $730.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.46 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Baird R W downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

