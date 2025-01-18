WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund (NASDAQ:USIN) Stock Price Up 1% – What’s Next?

WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund (NASDAQ:USIN – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $48.54 and last traded at $48.54. Approximately 403 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.06.

WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund Stock Up 1.4 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.20 and a 200-day moving average of $50.23.

WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.1668 dividend. This is an increase from WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund

About WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund ( NASDAQ:USIN Free Report ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC owned about 4.56% of WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund (USIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an equally weighted index comprised of US Treasurys maturing between 7-10 years. USIN was launched on Mar 14, 2024 and is issued by WisdomTree.

