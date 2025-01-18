Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF) Trading Down 0.6% – Here’s What Happened

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $30.62 and last traded at $32.55. 500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.75.

Zalando Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.97 and a 200 day moving average of $28.43.

Zalando Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. The company operates through Fashion Store and Offprice segments. It provides shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns, as well as various payment options. The company also sells its products through Lounge by Zalando; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.