1,092 Shares in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Acquired by McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in S&P Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 77.1% in the third quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 62 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SPGI shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on S&P Global from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Evercore ISI began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on S&P Global from $589.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $605.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $583.62.

S&P Global stock opened at $501.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.68 billion, a PE ratio of 44.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.20. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $407.69 and a 12-month high of $533.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $504.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $500.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.25. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 15.25 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

