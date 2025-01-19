12,367 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR) Bought by Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 12,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 30.0% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Alaska Permanent Capital Management bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $117,000. Horizons Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSJR opened at $22.62 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.82 and a twelve month high of $22.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.54 and a 200 day moving average of $22.50.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. BSJR was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.