1,911 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Bought by Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC

Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,534,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475 shares during the period. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 54,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,352,000 after acquiring an additional 6,471 shares during the period. Riversedge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 15,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Veery Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,598,000 after purchasing an additional 5,608 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

VBK stock opened at $290.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $290.07 and a 200-day moving average of $271.21. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $229.95 and a fifty-two week high of $304.59. The company has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

