1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) Given “Buy (B)” Rating at Weiss Ratings

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy (b)” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Weiss Ratings in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday,Weiss Ratings reports.
Shares of 1st Source stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $57.85. 59,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,594. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. 1st Source has a 1-year low of $47.30 and a 1-year high of $68.13.
1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. 1st Source had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $97.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that 1st Source will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.
