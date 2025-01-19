20,211 Shares in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Bought by Kelly Financial Services LLC

Kelly Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,869,000. Travelers Companies makes up 1.5% of Kelly Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ledyard National Bank lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.9% during the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 2,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willner & Heller LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.1% in the third quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 40,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.12, for a total value of $10,541,102.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,726,870.88. This trade represents a 15.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 3,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.45, for a total transaction of $1,026,433.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,671.75. This represents a 69.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 78,149 shares of company stock valued at $20,295,856. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $239.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $249.57 and a 200 day moving average of $235.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $54.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.65. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.57 and a 12 month high of $269.55.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.45. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 18.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Travelers Companies from $217.00 to $213.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $295.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $241.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.65.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Travelers Companies

About Travelers Companies

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.