23895 (GKX.V) (CVE:GKX) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

23895 (GKX.V) (CVE:GKX – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.04 and traded as high as C$0.05. 23895 (GKX.V) shares last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 1,000 shares traded.
23895 (GKX.V) Trading Up ∞
The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.04.
23895 (GKX.V) Company Profile
Gemini Corporation, an integrated project construction company, focuses on energy and industrial facilities in Western Canada. It offers asset acquisition, environmental and regulatory support, engineering, fabrication, construction, maintenance, turnaround, decommissioning, reclamation, and remediation services, as well as project management services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than 23895 (GKX.V)
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Earn High Dividends With 2 Top REITs Set to Perform in 2025
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Oilfield Leader SLB: An AI Name You Need to Know
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Top ETFs That Beat the Market in 2024 and Could Do It Again
Receive News & Ratings for 23895 (GKX.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 23895 (GKX.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.