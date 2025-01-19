28,240 Shares in Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BALI) Bought by Kelly Financial Services LLC

Kelly Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BALI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 28,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $433,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF during the third quarter worth $837,000. Finally, Semus Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF by 141.4% during the third quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 17,129 shares in the last quarter.

Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BALI opened at $30.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 0.85. Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF has a 52 week low of $26.70 and a 52 week high of $31.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.91 and a 200-day moving average of $30.20.

About Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF

The BlackRock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF (BALI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that holds a portfolio of US large-cap equity securities. The fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by utilizing proprietary return forecast models combined with quantitative analysis methods BALI was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by BlackRock.

