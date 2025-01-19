3,338 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Purchased by Orgel Wealth Management LLC

Orgel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPLG. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $49,000.

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $70.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $55.56 and a 1-year high of $71.64.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

